Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,684 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2,071.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

