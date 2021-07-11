Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,592.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.59 and a 1 year high of $1,597.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,414.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

