Lendingblock Trading Up 30.4% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00875286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044667 BTC.

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

