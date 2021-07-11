Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 52.73% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.63 ($8.98).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €14.81 ($17.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.60. Leoni has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €17.29 ($20.34). The firm has a market cap of $483.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

