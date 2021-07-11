Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

