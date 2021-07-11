Liberum Capital Boosts Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Price Target to GBX 123

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

LON:CSH opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £724.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

