Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,382.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

