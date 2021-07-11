Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $363,810.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00006022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00398422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

