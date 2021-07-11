Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.