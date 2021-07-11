Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,835. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

