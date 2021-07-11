Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 393,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

