Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $813.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

