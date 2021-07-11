Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $384.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.10 million and the highest is $389.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $9,064,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.67. 360,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,850. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

