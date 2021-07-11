Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 8,200 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,531,376.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCV. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $6,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.