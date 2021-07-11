Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

