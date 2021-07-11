Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,911 shares.The stock last traded at $90.64 and had previously closed at $88.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.