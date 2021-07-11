Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.50 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

