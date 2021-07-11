Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $357.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

