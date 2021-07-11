Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

MAS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

