Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 426 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

