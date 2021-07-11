Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $326,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,591,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.