Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $472,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $136.15 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

