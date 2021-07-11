Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $789,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.