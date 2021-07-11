Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

