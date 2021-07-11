Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

