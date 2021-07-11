McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

