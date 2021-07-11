Mdex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.47 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $865.43 million and $48.47 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00116346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.32 or 0.99471851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.69 or 0.00952951 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,253,064 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.