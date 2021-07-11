Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $2.03 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

