MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading 1.6% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 126,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 701,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

