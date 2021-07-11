MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

