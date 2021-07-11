MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.