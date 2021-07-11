Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,856.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.53 or 0.01631524 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.