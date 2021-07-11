Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.23 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $81,483.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

