Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.