Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
