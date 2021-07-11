MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $65.74 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

