Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,524,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

