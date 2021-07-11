Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 21,074 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,434,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,068 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

VLY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

