Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 14,515 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $375.14 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

