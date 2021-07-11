Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 5,267 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

