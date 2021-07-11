Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

