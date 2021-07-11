Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $70.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.