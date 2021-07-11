MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 15,951 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07.

