MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.80 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.