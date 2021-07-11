MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,896 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

