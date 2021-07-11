MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

