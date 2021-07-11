MML Investors Services LLC Sells 699 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $160.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

