Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 2.6%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 3,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.37% and a negative return on equity of 2,321.54%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS).

