Moffett Nathanson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.37.

SQ stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.33. Square has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.69, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Square by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $10,217,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

