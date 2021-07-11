Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 473,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,228,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

