Monero Classic Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $25,572.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

