Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $394.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $341.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $375.59 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $377.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

